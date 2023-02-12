CAE (CAE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect CAE to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. CAE had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $761.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.72 million. On average, analysts expect CAE to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CAE stock opened at $22.06 on Friday. CAE has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.97.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CAE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in CAE by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in CAE in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

