BlackLine (BL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackLine Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BL opened at $72.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. BlackLine has a 12 month low of $48.73 and a 12 month high of $83.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -54.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on BL shares. JMP Securities cut their price objective on BlackLine from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on BlackLine from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $35,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,407 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,822.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 515 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $30,771.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 52,416 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,131,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,512 shares of company stock worth $219,722. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 257.2% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 26.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BlackLine by 85.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 119.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

