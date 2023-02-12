Reunion Neuroscience (REUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Reunion Neuroscience (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.50). On average, analysts expect Reunion Neuroscience to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Reunion Neuroscience Price Performance

Shares of Reunion Neuroscience stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Reunion Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reunion Neuroscience

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on REUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Reunion Neuroscience from C$15.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Reunion Neuroscience in a report on Monday, November 28th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Reunion Neuroscience stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Reunion Neuroscience Inc. (NASDAQ:REUN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.31% of Reunion Neuroscience as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reunion Neuroscience Company Profile

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic- assisted therapies in North America. The company operates Field Trip Health Centres that provide psychedelic therapies; offers Field Trip Digital apps; operates Field Trip Discovery, a drug development division that develops the next generation of psychedelic molecules; and provides ketamine-assisted therapy for the treatment of depression, anxiety, addiction, and other conditions.

See Also

