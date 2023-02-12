Safehold (SAFE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SAFE opened at $32.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.62. Safehold has a 12 month low of $23.65 and a 12 month high of $67.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Safehold from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Safehold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,578,000 after buying an additional 179,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 982,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,645,000 after purchasing an additional 173,541 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,614,000 after purchasing an additional 161,767 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,416,000 after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the 1st quarter worth about $7,233,000. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

