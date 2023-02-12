Encore Wire (WIRE) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Encore Wire to post earnings of $4.61 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $166.85 on Friday. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $94.39 and a fifty-two week high of $175.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,038 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,463,000 after purchasing an additional 9,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 132.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 11,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 13.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,999 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,835 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 6.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Encore Wire to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

