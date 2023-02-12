The Glimpse Group (VRAR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The Glimpse Group had a negative net margin of 95.07% and a negative return on equity of 33.53%. The business had revenue of $3.95 million during the quarter.
The Glimpse Group Stock Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ:VRAR opened at $5.49 on Friday. The Glimpse Group has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $10.60. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Glimpse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.29% of the company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of The Glimpse Group in a research report on Monday, December 19th.
The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Adept XR Learning, which provides VR/AR solutions for higher education learning and corporate training; PostReality that offers AR presentation tools for design, creation, and collaboration; D6 VR, which provides VR/AR data visualization, data-analysis tools, and collaboration for financial services and other data intensive industries; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.
