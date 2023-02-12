Airbnb (ABNB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Airbnb to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Airbnb Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $108.87 on Friday. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.13.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total value of $978,387.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,485.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares in the company, valued at $21,362,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.09, for a total transaction of $978,387.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 113,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,485.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 567,636 shares of company stock worth $57,160,426. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 247,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,952,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

