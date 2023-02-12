B. Riley Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Skyworks Solutions in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.02. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Skyworks Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $8.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.13 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.17 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

SWKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.26.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $119.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.50. Skyworks Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skyworks Solutions

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,397,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $630,765,000 after buying an additional 109,435 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after buying an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 8,838.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,399,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,301,000 after buying an additional 3,361,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,074,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $284,793,000 after buying an additional 193,274 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,412.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.83%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

