Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway Cut by Zacks Research (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the company will earn $1.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.31 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported C$2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$2.10. The company had revenue of C$4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.51 billion.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$156.00 to C$154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canadian National Railway to a “sell” rating and set a C$150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$161.08.

Shares of CNR opened at C$159.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$163.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$160.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of C$137.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$175.39.

In related news, Senior Officer Donald K. Reardon sold 9,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$168.25, for a total value of C$1,561,341.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,454,299.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.862 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $7.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.25%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

