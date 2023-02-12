Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DHER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on shares of Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €69.40 ($74.62) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Delivery Hero Stock Down 5.8 %

Delivery Hero stock opened at €45.40 ($48.82) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a fifty-two week high of €103.65 ($111.45). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.77.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

