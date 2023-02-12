JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €65.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €69.40 ($74.62) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €97.00 ($104.30) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €68.00 ($73.12) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Delivery Hero Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of Delivery Hero stock opened at €45.40 ($48.82) on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a fifty-two week high of €103.65 ($111.45). The firm has a market cap of $12.00 billion and a PE ratio of -10.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is €47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is €43.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

About Delivery Hero

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

