Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Cut by Analyst

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Rambus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Rambus’ current full-year earnings is $1.39 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Rambus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $45.30 on Friday. Rambus has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -323.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day moving average is $32.69.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total transaction of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 51,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.51, for a total value of $1,993,739.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,355,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,633.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,624 shares of company stock worth $4,568,173 over the last ninety days. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rambus

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2,010.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rambus by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

