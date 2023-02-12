Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Price Target at $64.00

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.
KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Insider Activity at KBR
In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
KBR Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $52.27 on Thursday. KBR has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
About KBR
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
