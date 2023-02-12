Brokerages Set KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Price Target at $64.00

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of KBR to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 3,456 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total transaction of $177,465.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,611.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

KBR Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 124,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,564,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 368,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of KBR in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,701,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 201,227 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $52.27 on Thursday. KBR has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About KBR

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

