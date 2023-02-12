Brokerages Set IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Target Price at $20.43

Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.43.

IMAX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on IMAX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IMAX from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on IMAX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.60 on Thursday. IMAX has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $21.25. The firm has a market cap of $929.15 million, a PE ratio of -61.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.89 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $103,560.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,421 shares in the company, valued at $162,606.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IMAX by 12.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 41,341 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 755,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,540,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after purchasing an additional 212,370 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 57.3% during the second quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of IMAX by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 49,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

