Brokerages Set Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) PT at $282.43

Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.43.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

Vail Resorts Stock Down 1.1 %

MTN stock opened at $250.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.36 and its 200 day moving average is $236.80. Vail Resorts has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $284.02.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Vail Resorts ( NYSE:MTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 19.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $7.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.