Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) Receives $31.88 Average PT from Analysts

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.88.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. Golar LNG has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $30.66.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.18 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 218.75% and a return on equity of 5.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Golar LNG in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

