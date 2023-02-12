Analysts Set Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) PT at $50.67

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

MEG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Montrose Environmental Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Montrose Environmental Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $1,253,495.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares in the company, valued at $47,517,686.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 23,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $1,253,495.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901,835 shares in the company, valued at $47,517,686.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Perlman sold 12,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $639,395.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 948,349 shares in the company, valued at $49,816,772.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,872 shares of company stock worth $6,776,957 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 33.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MEG opened at $51.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.74. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -39.53 and a beta of 1.69.

About Montrose Environmental Group

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.