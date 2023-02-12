UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) Receives $104.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on UCB from €120.00 ($129.03) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays upgraded UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered UCB from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

UCB Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:UCBJF opened at $78.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average is $76.22. UCB has a 1-year low of $68.30 and a 1-year high of $122.90.

About UCB

UCB SA engages in the research and development biopharmaceuticals products. It offers medicinal products such as briviact, keppra, vimpat, neupro, cimzia, nootropil, xyrem, xyzal, and zyrtec. The company was founded by Emmanuel Janssen on January 18, 1928 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

