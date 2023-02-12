Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) Receives $26.08 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Industria de Diseño Textil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Industria de Diseño Textil alerts:

Industria de Diseño Textil Trading Down 4.5 %

IDEXY opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.54. The firm has a market cap of $92.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.09. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $16.03.

Industria de Diseño Textil Company Profile

Industria de Diseño Textil SA engages in the retail and sale of clothing, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: ZARA, Bershka, and Other. The firm’s other brands include of Pull&Bear, Massimo Dutti, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company was founded by Amancio Ortega Gaona in 1963 and is headquartered in A Coruna, Spain.

See Also

