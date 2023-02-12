Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $270.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 274 to SEK 250 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

Getinge AB (publ) Price Performance

GNGBY opened at $22.94 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.26.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It offers products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science.

