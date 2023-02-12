Financial Contrast: MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) vs. Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX)

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) and Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MannKind and Travere Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get MannKind alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind $75.44 million 18.00 -$80.93 million ($0.38) -13.58 Travere Therapeutics $213.40 million 6.16 -$180.09 million ($4.18) -4.90

MannKind has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Travere Therapeutics. MannKind is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Travere Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind -127.93% N/A -32.26% Travere Therapeutics -123.82% -137.68% -33.98%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares MannKind and Travere Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

MannKind has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.2% of MannKind shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of MannKind shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Travere Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MannKind and Travere Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind 0 0 2 0 3.00 Travere Therapeutics 1 1 5 0 2.57

MannKind currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 16.28%. Travere Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $32.22, suggesting a potential upside of 57.26%. Given Travere Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Travere Therapeutics is more favorable than MannKind.

Summary

MannKind beats Travere Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MannKind

(Get Rating)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.