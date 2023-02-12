Comparing Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) & Oblong (NYSE:OBLG)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cardlytics and Oblong, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 2 2 1 0 1.80 Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cardlytics presently has a consensus price target of $15.20, suggesting a potential upside of 138.99%. Oblong has a consensus price target of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 60.63%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Oblong.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $267.12 million 0.79 -$128.57 million ($3.02) -2.11 Oblong $6.02 million 0.87 -$9.05 million ($11.39) -0.22

This table compares Cardlytics and Oblong’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oblong has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardlytics. Cardlytics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oblong, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Oblong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -32.28% -15.26% -8.36% Oblong -389.08% -74.66% -63.06%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Oblong shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Cardlytics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Oblong shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Cardlytics has a beta of 1.79, suggesting that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oblong has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cardlytics beats Oblong on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc. engages in the provision of patented multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications. The firm’s patented technologies change the way people work, create and communicate. Its product Mezzanine is a remote meeting technology platform that offers simultaneous content sharing to achieve situational awareness for both in-room and remote collaborators. The company was founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Conifer, CO.

