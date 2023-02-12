Critical Analysis: Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY) vs. Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:GJNSY – Get Rating) and Bâloise (OTCMKTS:BLHEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays an annual dividend of $10.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 59.6%. Bâloise pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Gjensidige Forsikring ASA pays out 122.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Bâloise pays out 24.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Get Gjensidige Forsikring ASA alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and Bâloise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A Bâloise N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gjensidige Forsikring ASA 2 1 3 0 2.17 Bâloise 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and Bâloise, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bâloise has a consensus price target of $155.00, indicating a potential upside of 990.01%. Given Bâloise’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bâloise is more favorable than Gjensidige Forsikring ASA.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gjensidige Forsikring ASA shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and Bâloise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gjensidige Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A $8.72 2.06 Bâloise N/A N/A N/A $1.14 12.53

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bâloise, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Gjensidige Forsikring ASA

(Get Rating)

Gjensidige Forsikring ASA engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: General Insurance Private, General Insurance Denmark, General Insurance Sweden, General Insurance Baltics, Pension, and Retail Bank. The General Insurance Private segment offers insurances related to motor, property, accident and health, and leisure. The General Insurance Commercial segment provides general insurance products to the commercial, agriculture, and municipality markets. The General Insurance Denmark segment engages in the provision of general insurance products to the private, commercial, and municipal markets in Denmark. The General Insurance Sweden segment consists of motor, property, accident and health, and other insurance products. The General Insurance Baltics segment supplies general insurance products to the private and commercial markets in Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia. The Pension segment includes defined contribution pensions and related risk for disability and death, private pension savings, and individual disability pensions.The Retail Bank segment operates Gjensidige Bank, which provides mortgages, car financing, unsecured lendi

About Bâloise

(Get Rating)

Bâloise Holding AG engages in the provision of insurance and pension solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management & Banking, and Other Activities. The Non-Life segment offers accident and health insurance as well as products relating to liability, motor, property, and marine insurance. The Life segment provides endowment policies, term insurance, investment-linked products and private placement life insurance. The Asset Management & Banking segment consists of Baloise Bank SoBa, which acts as a universal bank in Switzerland; and Deutscher Ring Bausparkasse, which operates in Germany. The Other Activities segment includes equity investment, real estate, and financing firms. The company was founded on May 2, 1863 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gjensidige Forsikring ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.