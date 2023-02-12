Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT) vs. Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) Financial Contrast

Avalon GloboCare (NASDAQ:ALBT – Get Rating) and Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Hudson Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Avalon GloboCare alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avalon GloboCare $1.39 million 23.61 -$9.09 million ($1.30) -2.52 Hudson Capital N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A

Hudson Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Avalon GloboCare.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avalon GloboCare -955.48% -460.58% -97.43% Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Avalon GloboCare and Hudson Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Avalon GloboCare has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.9% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Hudson Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 64.0% of Avalon GloboCare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Avalon GloboCare and Hudson Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avalon GloboCare 0 0 0 0 N/A Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Hudson Capital beats Avalon GloboCare on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Avalon GloboCare

(Get Rating)

Avalon GloboCare Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development of biotechnology and the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Operating, Medical Related Consulting Services, and Development Services & Sales of Developed Products. It offers regenerative medicine, cell-based immunotherapy, exosome technology, and rehabilitation medicine through Avalon Cell and Avalon Rehab platforms. The company was founded on July 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Freehold, NJ.

About Hudson Capital

(Get Rating)

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon GloboCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon GloboCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.