Analyzing Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN)

Worksport (OTCMKTS:WKSP – Get Rating) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.2% of Worksport shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.4% of Worksport shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Worksport and Allison Transmission’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Worksport $300,000.00 88.24 -$7.90 million ($0.81) -1.90 Allison Transmission $2.40 billion 1.75 $442.00 million $5.16 8.78

Analyst Ratings

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Worksport. Worksport is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Worksport and Allison Transmission, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Worksport 0 0 1 0 3.00 Allison Transmission 3 1 0 0 1.25

Worksport currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.81%. Allison Transmission has a consensus price target of $40.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.74%. Given Worksport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Worksport is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Volatility & Risk

Worksport has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Worksport and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Worksport -13,687.23% -42.04% -35.69% Allison Transmission 18.85% 71.96% 11.22%

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Worksport on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Worksport

Worksport Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and owns the IP on a variety of tonneau covers, solar integrations, and non-Parasitic, hydrogen-based green energy solutions. The firm assists businesses by acquiring investment capital for continued growth and expansion while providing business development and marketing strategies, and offers its services in the United States and Canada. The company was founded on April 2, 2003 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium and heavy duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles. The firm also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its solutions. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

