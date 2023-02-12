Critical Analysis: AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) vs. HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM – Get Rating) and HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and HilleVax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -15,598.51% -42.06% -40.00% HilleVax N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of HilleVax shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of HilleVax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 195.63 -$19.13 million ($0.43) -1.33 HilleVax N/A N/A -$102.41 million N/A N/A

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and HilleVax’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AIM ImmunoTech has higher revenue and earnings than HilleVax.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AIM ImmunoTech and HilleVax, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 0 0 N/A HilleVax 0 0 4 0 3.00

HilleVax has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 99.88%. Given HilleVax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HilleVax is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Summary

HilleVax beats AIM ImmunoTech on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AIM ImmunoTech

AIM ImmunoTech, Inc. is a immuno-pharma company, which focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, various viruses and immune-deficiency disorders. Its products include Alferon N Injection and Ampligen. The Alferon N Injection is a purified, natural source, glycosylated, multispecies alpha interferon product, composed of eight forms of high-purified alpha interferon. The Ampligen is used in the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome and as a vaccine enhancer for therapeutic and/or preventative development related to influenza and cancer treatments. The company was founded in August 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, FL.

About HilleVax

HilleVax, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines. It is developing HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus and related illness. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc. and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc. in February 2021. HilleVax, Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

