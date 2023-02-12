Blackbaud (BLKB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Blackbaud to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Blackbaud Price Performance
Shares of BLKB opened at $61.12 on Friday. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09.
Insider Activity at Blackbaud
In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.
Blackbaud Company Profile
Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Blackbaud (BLKB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.