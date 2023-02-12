Blackbaud (BLKB) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Blackbaud to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackbaud Price Performance

Shares of BLKB opened at $61.12 on Friday. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $69.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.09.

Insider Activity at Blackbaud

In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,023 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $60,131.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,358 shares in the company, valued at $5,722,703.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Blackbaud by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Blackbaud in the third quarter valued at $293,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Blackbaud by 4.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 630.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,787 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the third quarter worth about $3,218,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Blackbaud from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Further Reading

