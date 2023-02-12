Roivant Sciences (ROIV) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 62.36% and a negative net margin of 2,336.55%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 million. On average, analysts expect Roivant Sciences to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROIV stock opened at $7.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.43 and a quick ratio of 7.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.56. Roivant Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROIV shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Roivant Sciences from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In other Roivant Sciences news, COO Eric Venker sold 24,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $192,776.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 729,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,850,020.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 131,250 shares of company stock worth $973,823 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROIV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after buying an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after buying an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

