Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RBOT opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. Vicarious Surgical has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $74,379.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,074. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 18,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $59,354.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 994,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,881.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $74,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,385 shares of company stock valued at $313,602. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RBOT. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 211.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 1,327.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

