Vicarious Surgical (RBOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 13th. Analysts expect Vicarious Surgical to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 8.3 %
Shares of NYSE:RBOT opened at $3.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. Vicarious Surgical has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.29.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $74,379.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,074. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vicarious Surgical news, CTO Sammy Khalifa sold 18,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total transaction of $59,354.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 994,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,881.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam David Sachs sold 22,886 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $74,379.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,242,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,039,074. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,385 shares of company stock valued at $313,602. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
