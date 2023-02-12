Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Short Interest Down 77.8% in January

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, a drop of 77.8% from the January 15th total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 517,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Independence Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACQR opened at $10.18 on Friday. Independence has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $10.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $9.99.

Get Independence alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Independence by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 667,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 297,841 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in Independence by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Independence in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Independence in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Independence in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Independence

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.