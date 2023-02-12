Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Grows By 484.9%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, an increase of 484.9% from the January 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADXN. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in Addex Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,648,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707,242 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Addex Therapeutics by 26.5% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,983 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000.
Shares of ADXN opened at $1.46 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.
Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.
