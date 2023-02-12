Short Interest in Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN) Grows By 484.9%

Addex Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ADXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 302,400 shares, an increase of 484.9% from the January 15th total of 51,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 233,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addex Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADXN. NEA Management Company LLC increased its position in Addex Therapeutics by 500.0% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,648,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707,242 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Addex Therapeutics by 26.5% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 66,983 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Addex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $36,000.

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Addex Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ADXN opened at $1.46 on Friday. Addex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.91.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ADXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56). Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,737.41% and a negative return on equity of 190.82%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million.

(Get Rating)

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.