Mirion Technologies (MIR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mirion Technologies Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:MIR opened at $7.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Mirion Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $5.40 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $253,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $171,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Mirion Technologies by 64.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The medical segment offers radiation oncology quality assurance and dosimetry solutions; patient safety solutions for diagnostic imaging and radiation therapy centers; radiation therapy quality assurance solutions for calibrating and verifying imaging and treatment accuracy; and radionuclide therapy products for nuclear medicine applications, such as shielding, product handling, medical imaging furniture, and rehabilitation products.

