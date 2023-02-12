NU (NU) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, analysts expect NU to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NU stock opened at $4.74 on Friday. NU has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NU. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in NU in the second quarter valued at $62,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of NU by 156.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares in the last quarter. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NU from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NU in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

