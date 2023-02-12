GreenPower Motor (GPV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$10.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.57 million.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

CVE:GPV opened at C$3.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.85. The company has a market cap of C$92.97 million and a P/E ratio of -6.10. GreenPower Motor has a twelve month low of C$2.27 and a twelve month high of C$11.62.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

