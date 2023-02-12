Triton International (TRTN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Triton International to post earnings of $2.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Triton International Stock Performance

Shares of TRTN opened at $71.74 on Friday. Triton International has a one year low of $48.64 and a one year high of $72.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

Institutional Trading of Triton International

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 28.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triton International by 11.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Triton International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Triton International by 119.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Ltd. is a lessor of intermodal freight containers. It operates through the Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading segments. The Equipment Leasing segment involves in operations, which include the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and ultimate sale of types of intermodal transportation equipment, primarily intermodal containers.

