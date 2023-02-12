National Research (NRC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

National Research Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $44.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00. National Research has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $47.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

National Research Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, TheStreet upgraded National Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total value of $259,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,411,639 shares in the company, valued at $179,641,940.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $268,823. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Research

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of National Research by 38.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Research by 6,481.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in National Research by 9.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in National Research by 81.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

