Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Up 2,685.1% in January

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,500 shares, an increase of 2,685.1% from the January 15th total of 34,200 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

NASDAQ:ADES opened at $3.22 on Friday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.47. The firm has a market cap of $61.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -322.00 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADES. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Advanced Emissions Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

In related news, Director Richard Campbell-Breeden bought 52,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $210,968.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,742 shares in the company, valued at $210,968. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 12.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADES. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.9% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the third quarter valued at $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of environmental and emission control equipment to power generation industry. It operates through the following Segments: Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The Refined Coal segment includes Tinuum Group, Tinuum Services, and GWN Manager.

