LCI Industries (LCII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LCI Industries Stock Down 3.7 %

LCII stock opened at $111.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.93. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.46. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $89.28 and a twelve month high of $139.89.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of LCI Industries

LCII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.80.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $360,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $342,000. 99.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

Further Reading

