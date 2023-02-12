IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.32.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.20.
Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IPG Photonics (IPGP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.