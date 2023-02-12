IPG Photonics (IPGP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IPG Photonics Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IPG Photonics stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.24. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $79.88 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.20.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $422,568,000 after buying an additional 24,859 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,980,000 after buying an additional 37,842 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,788,000 after buying an additional 270,190 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,465,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 578,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,474,000 after buying an additional 263,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

