Clearwater Paper (CLW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Clearwater Paper to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearwater Paper Trading Up 0.8 %

CLW opened at $36.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $615.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.35 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $46.48.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLW. StockNews.com cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clearwater Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Clearwater Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLW. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,105 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,312 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clearwater Paper Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of private label tissue, paperboard, and pulp-based products. It operates through the Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard segments. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a complete line of at-home tissue products. The Pulp and Paperboard segment produces and markets solid bleached sulfate paperboard for the high-end segment of the packaging industry and offers custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting of paperboard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.