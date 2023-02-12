Unitil (UTL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Unitil to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unitil Stock Up 1.8 %

UTL opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $829.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Unitil has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83.

Unitil Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTL. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 338.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 142,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,339,000 after buying an additional 109,588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,224,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,885,000 after buying an additional 50,451 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 43.7% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,439,000 after buying an additional 38,540 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Unitil by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 602,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,039,000 after buying an additional 25,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Unitil during the third quarter valued at about $1,143,000. 74.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

About Unitil

UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.

