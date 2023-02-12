Unitil (UTL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect Unitil to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
UTL opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $829.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Unitil has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $61.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.83.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from Unitil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.
UNITIL Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Gas, Electric, Non-Regulated and Other. The firm produces and sells electricity & natural gas. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, NH.
