Service Co. International (SCI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Service Co. International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $71.23 on Friday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $75.11. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average of $66.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,663,345. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 27.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 24.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the second quarter valued at approximately $367,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

See Also

