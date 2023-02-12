Franklin Electric (FELE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $91.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.40. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $68.27 and a 12 month high of $96.19.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 22.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $830,165.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FELE. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 3,382.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.