Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alto Ingredients, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Alto Ingredients in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.39). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is ($0.42) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Alto Ingredients’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALTO. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Alto Ingredients to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alto Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $243.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.73. Alto Ingredients has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $7.37.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,862,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,880,000 after buying an additional 4,059,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,841,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 208,959 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,644,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after acquiring an additional 623,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alto Ingredients by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,063,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,254,000 after acquiring an additional 127,437 shares in the last quarter. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alto Ingredients, Inc engages in the production and marketing of specialty alcohols and essential ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Production, and Other Production. The Marketing and Distribution segment includes marketing and merchant trading for company-produced alcohols and essential ingredients, on an aggregated basis, and third-party fuel-grade ethanol.

