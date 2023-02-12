Lifesci Capital Weighs in on DarioHealth Corp.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRIO)

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of DarioHealth in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Lifesci Capital analyst R. Rakhit now expects that the company will earn ($0.55) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.54). The consensus estimate for DarioHealth’s current full-year earnings is ($2.74) per share.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.19. DarioHealth had a negative net margin of 264.79% and a negative return on equity of 73.30%. The company had revenue of $6.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of DarioHealth from $9.15 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $5.55 on Friday. DarioHealth has a 52-week low of $3.53 and a 52-week high of $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $142.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $4.87.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 103.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DarioHealth by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.78% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

