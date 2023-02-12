Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM) Reduced by Analyst

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.90 to C$1.80 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. CIBC raised their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.60 to C$1.65 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. CSFB raised their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.40 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.35 to C$1.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of TWM opened at C$1.06 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.49. The firm has a market cap of C$448.41 million and a PE ratio of 13.25.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$712.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$644.00 million.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

