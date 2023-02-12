Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. Decreased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:ZWS)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.05 EPS.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average of $24.78. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $20.10 and a 1 year high of $36.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25.
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zurn Elkay Water Solutions
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International purchased a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions
Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corp. engages in the design, procurement, manufacture, and sale of water solutions. Its product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing, flow systems, and hygienic, environmental, and site works products for public and private spaces.
