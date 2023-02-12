Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG) Given “Buy” Rating at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Oxford Metrics (LON:OMG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 140 ($1.68) price target on the stock.

Oxford Metrics Stock Performance

Shares of OMG opened at GBX 109 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £141.52 million and a P/E ratio of 3,633.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 104.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 96.18. Oxford Metrics has a 1 year low of GBX 73.44 ($0.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 115 ($1.38).

Oxford Metrics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a GBX 2.50 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Oxford Metrics’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

About Oxford Metrics

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for smart sensing in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

