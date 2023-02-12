Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Spin Master in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.73. The consensus estimate for Spin Master’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Spin Master’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. CIBC cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$62.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spin Master from C$65.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial cut Spin Master from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares cut Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$57.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.22.

Spin Master Stock Performance

Spin Master Announces Dividend

TSE:TOY opened at C$36.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$34.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.59. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$30.63 and a twelve month high of C$51.41. The stock has a market cap of C$3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Insider Activity at Spin Master

In related news, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total transaction of C$77,414.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$156,907.21. In related news, Senior Officer Fredrik Lennart Loving sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.89, for a total transaction of C$117,783.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$117,783.80. Also, Senior Officer Laura Henderson sold 2,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.98, for a total value of C$77,414.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,907 shares in the company, valued at C$156,907.21.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.