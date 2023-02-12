Redrow’s (RDW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 650 ($7.81) price objective on the stock.

RDW has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Redrow from GBX 510 ($6.13) to GBX 466 ($5.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 390 ($4.69) to GBX 380 ($4.57) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 477 ($5.73) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 499 ($6.00) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.51) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 550.88 ($6.62).

RDW opened at GBX 530.50 ($6.38) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 914.66. Redrow has a 52-week low of GBX 367.40 ($4.42) and a 52-week high of GBX 626.40 ($7.53). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 495.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 481.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Redrow’s payout ratio is currently 49.14%.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

